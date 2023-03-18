Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.319 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Price Performance

VIGI opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $80.61.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 1,076.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 878,838 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 771,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 60,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 74,777 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.