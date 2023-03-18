Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. 381,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $68.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

