Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $229.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day moving average is $185.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.