Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

About Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

