Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.40

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 8.18 ($0.10). Veltyco Group shares last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.10), with a volume of 17,381 shares changing hands.

Veltyco Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.40.

Veltyco Group Company Profile

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

