Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Tops $74.13 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Venus token can now be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00018603 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $74.13 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00366148 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.49 or 0.26612955 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,786,121 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.