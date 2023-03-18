Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VET stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $23,547,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 945,318 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.