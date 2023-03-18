Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.14

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.28 million and $51,014.60 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,974.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00308028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00555247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00487582 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,342,472 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

