Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 30,153 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 30,153 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $551,498.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,417 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $505,021.14.

On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66.

Shares of Vertex stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 581,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.51.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

