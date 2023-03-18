VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.20 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and $2.20 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.