Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $595.09

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.09 ($7.25) and traded as low as GBX 563 ($6.86). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 570 ($6.95), with a volume of 73,615 shares changing hands.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a current ratio of 247.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 594.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 596.50.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

