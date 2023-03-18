Vigilare Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,374 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $195.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.