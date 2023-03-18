Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average is $195.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $267.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

