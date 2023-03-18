Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.