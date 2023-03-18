Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 2,227 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,782.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 424,097 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

