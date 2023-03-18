Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 81 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $186.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.09 and its 200 day moving average is $178.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

