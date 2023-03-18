Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 373.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $56.89.

