Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $5.06. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 43,283 shares changing hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.