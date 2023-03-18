Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $5.06. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 43,283 shares changing hands.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.