Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) SVP John W. Rozelle Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) SVP John W. Rozelle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $10,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 402,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,958. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,687,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

