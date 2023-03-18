Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Vonovia stock traded down €0.43 ($0.46) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €18.80 ($20.22). 14,930,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a 1 year high of €48.19 ($51.82).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

