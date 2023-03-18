VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69,668 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

