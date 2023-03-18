Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WNC. Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.64. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,522 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.