Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €104.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

ETR WCH opened at €142.95 ($153.71) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €128.89.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

