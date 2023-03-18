Waltonchain (WTC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.37 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and $1.37 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,041,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,066,258 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

