Wanchain Price Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $55.88 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00064042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000821 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,285,621 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

