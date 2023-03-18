Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $54.78 million and $1.91 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00063578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,285,618 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

