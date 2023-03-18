Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Danske upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -149.93%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

