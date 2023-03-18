WAX Price Tops $0.0705 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. WAX has a market capitalization of $170.59 million and $10.22 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,253,245 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,421,009,342.6479216 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07258579 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $10,165,108.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

