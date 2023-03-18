Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 510 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 510 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $16,238.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $111,775.41.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 1,835 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $127,037.05.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.4 %

W traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $31.72. 5,138,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $130.58.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on W. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

