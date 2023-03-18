Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 47.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 63.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $4,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,098. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

