Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 125 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,909. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

