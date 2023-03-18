Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 823 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.37 on Friday, hitting $465.87. 6,525,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

