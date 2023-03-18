Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEN. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 121.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.