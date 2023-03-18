Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.