Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $487.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.96 and its 200-day moving average is $492.19. The company has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

