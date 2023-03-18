Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.08.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
