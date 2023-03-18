Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ready Capital worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Down 4.3 %

Ready Capital stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.