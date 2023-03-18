Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $281,000 in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,393,000. M3F Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NWLI opened at $237.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $309.25.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

