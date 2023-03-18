Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DE opened at $385.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

