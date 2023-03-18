Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,790. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after buying an additional 213,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

