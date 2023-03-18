WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.94

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.94 and traded as high as $44.57. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 223,479 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 86,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 559.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.