Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,767.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,454,000 after acquiring an additional 143,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

