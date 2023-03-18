Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Workday Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of WDAY stock opened at $188.77 on Thursday. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92.
About Workday
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workday (WDAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.