World Mobile Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $68.33 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001563 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,466,703 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

