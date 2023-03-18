World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $68.81 million and $1.43 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,466,703 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

