WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $287.52 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. WOW-token has a market cap of $287.52 million and approximately $18.76 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.21 or 0.01217269 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023084 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.91 or 0.01550276 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02873046 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,098.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

