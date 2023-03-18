XRP (XRP) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.28 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $19.28 billion and approximately $926.52 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XRP has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00367245 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.84 or 0.26692653 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.