XRUN (XRUN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $161,621.89

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $312.68 million and $161,621.89 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

