Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 60,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 194,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Yalla Group Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $539.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

