yOUcash (YOUC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $133.94 Million

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $133.94 million and approximately $974,879.38 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00373233 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,463.80 or 0.27127869 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash launched on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

yOUcash Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.